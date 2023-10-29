50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles VFW Post 2130 hosts flag retirement ceremony

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles VFW held a flag retirement ceremony.

Used and damaged flags were brought to the Westlake mayor’s armed forces commission to properly and respectfully dispose of worn-out flags. While Calcasieu Parish remains under a burn ban, the Lake Charles Fire Department came to supervise the ceremony.

“Your flag is the emblem of your country and it’s our freedom flag. If we just threw it around like nothing, like throw it in the trash cans or throw it in the garbage or anything like that, that’s disrespectful for the flag. Have honor for your nation. Have honor for the flag that represents the nation and that one way to do that is to take care of the older ones and the old flags and retire them in the proper manner,” Commander of flag retirement richard Morgan said.

There will be another ceremony on Nov. 8 at the Westlake City Hall at 5 p.m.

