FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool air moves in on Monday and sets the stage for a chilly few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ve been talking about it for a while, but the cooldown finally makes it to SWLA by Monday and ushers in some chilly weather. The cold front will begin to approach the area Sunday evening, and fully sweep through just after daybreak on Monday morning. One of the most noticeable aspects of this front will of course be the temperatures. Highs on Monday are likely to be set during the early morning hours with temps in the 60′s. By the afternoon, these temperatures will fall back down into the 50′s for much of the area. So you’ll want to dress warmly, and a light jacket will be a good idea even during the afternoon hours.

You’ll also want to keep an umbrella handy as well. In addition to the temperatures, the front will bring a scattering of showers throughout the day. Though the best support for widespread rain will remain just north of our area, on and off showers seem likely especially the further north you are. Combined with northerly winds which will be gusting close to 30 mph at times, it will feel rather raw out especially given the recent warm weather.

By Monday night, the temperatures will fall even more. Lows should range from the mid-to-upper 40′s, and the chilly weather continues for Halloween.

For Tuesday, we will see highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s! Just how warm we get will depend on how quickly the cloud cover disperses. But by the late afternoon, any showers should be out of the area, and we may even see some breaks of sun! This will set the stage for a dry, but cool night for trick-or-treating. Temps are likely to fall down into the low 50′s by the middle of the evening. This means you’ll want to dress warmly for trick-or-treating in addition to costumes!

And the cool weather does not stop there. Thursday morning still looks to be the coldest we have seen since the spring with low-to-mid 30s in most areas. This makes frost looks pretty likely as well by Thursday morning especially north of I-10. We still have a couple days to watch the trends, but the odds remain high that you may need to protect outdoor plants by the middle of the week!

