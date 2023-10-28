50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming

Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the jackpot earlier this month.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (Gray News) - A Michigan man says he had a morning that he will soon not forget after waking up to find out he won $1 million.

Charles Wolthuis, 78, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 2 Powerball drawing to win the jackpot.

“I called the winning numbers hotline and wrote down the winning Powerball numbers right when I woke up. I checked my ticket and saw I matched five numbers,” Wolthuis said. “I called my daughter and asked her to check and see what the prize is, and she said, ‘Dad, you won $1 million!’”

Wolthuis told the Michigan Lottery that his wife thought he was joking when he told her about the win.

“I woke my wife up and told her we won $1 million, but she thought I was kidding and went back to bed,” he said. “When she woke up, she told me she had a dream that we won the lottery.”

Wolthuis added, “I told her, ‘We did! That wasn’t a dream, we won $1 million!’”

The two recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim the prize money.

Wolthuis said he plans to pay off their home and buy a new truck.

