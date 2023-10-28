Tammy and a Caribbean wave still spin in the Atlantic but will stay away from SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Tammy still is drifting in the Atlantic, about a couple hundred miles east of Bermuda. Tammy briefly lost its tropical characteristics, but regained enough to be classified as a tropical storm again on Friday. Regardless of the semantics, Tammy will continue to be steered generally eastward (or southeast) into next week before a trough comes to pick whatever is left of it up for good. So it obviously poses no threat to SWLA.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The other area we are watching is a broad low-pressure system in the southern Caribbean. Some gradual development is possible as it moves slowly moves north, though chances are low for now with the National Hurricane Center giving it about a 30% chance to develop over the next week. This too should not pose a threat to SWLA, as it may be picked up by next weeks cold front or remain disorganized for the time being in the Caribbean.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

