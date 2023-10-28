SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2023.

Daniel James Boudreaux, 31, Sulphur: Flight from an officer; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of multiple beam road lighting equipment.

Richard Paul Hogarth, 67, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking; terrorizing.

Qyechia Kwanta Thibodeaux, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Ladonya Adale Laday Carrier, 41, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.

Juwan Tyreek Seegars, 38, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; produce, manufacture , distribute or possess with intent a Schedule I drug.

Shanead Unique Green, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Brandon Zachery Reid, 28, Branch: Second degree rape; misdemeanor sexual battery.

Raymond Robert Matthews, 31, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court.

Randy Edwards, 63, Clearwater, Florida: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Tedrick Wayne Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things $25,000 or more.

