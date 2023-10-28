50/50 Thursdays
Sherlock Holmes scavenger hunt takes over downtown Lake Charles

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One of the most famous fictional detectives had a new lead and can only solve the crime with the help of people just like you.

The City of Lake Charles Recreation Department partnered with Cyphacon Lake Charles to host a Sherlock Holmes scavenger hunt.

Residents began their journey outside of Historic City Hall where they were given a list of clues. They were challenged with deciphering the clues then solving the puzzle.

Once families finished up, prizes were awarded to the best amateur detectives.

