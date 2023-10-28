Sherlock Holmes scavenger hunt takes over downtown Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One of the most famous fictional detectives had a new lead and can only solve the crime with the help of people just like you.

The City of Lake Charles Recreation Department partnered with Cyphacon Lake Charles to host a Sherlock Holmes scavenger hunt.

Residents began their journey outside of Historic City Hall where they were given a list of clues. They were challenged with deciphering the clues then solving the puzzle.

Once families finished up, prizes were awarded to the best amateur detectives.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.