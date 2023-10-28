Reeves Temple Church celebrates 157th anniversary

REEVES, La. (KPLC) - Reeves Temple CME Church celebrated its 157th anniversary with a parade and bazaar for the whole community to enjoy.

Pastor Bernard Jackson said the church is bouncing back after the 2020 hurricanes and COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are revived, we are strong. We are renewed strength and so we want the community to know we want the City of Lake Charles to know that Reeves Temple is alive and well, and we are excited to be working in the community,” Jackson said.

The church will continue its celebration on Nov. 19, at 11 a.m.

