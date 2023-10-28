50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Reeves Temple Church celebrates 157th anniversary

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEVES, La. (KPLC) - Reeves Temple CME Church celebrated its 157th anniversary with a parade and bazaar for the whole community to enjoy.

Pastor Bernard Jackson said the church is bouncing back after the 2020 hurricanes and COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are revived, we are strong. We are renewed strength and so we want the community to know we want the City of Lake Charles to know that Reeves Temple is alive and well, and we are excited to be working in the community,” Jackson said.

The church will continue its celebration on Nov. 19, at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street

Latest News

Reeves Temple Church celebrates 157th anniversary
Reeves Temple Church celebrates 157th anniversary
Car seat safety check held at McNeese
Car seat safety check held at McNeese
Car seat safety check held at McNeese
Car seat safety check held at McNeese
Lake Charles Police Department participates in National Drug Takeback Day
Lake Charles Police Department participates in National Drug Takeback Day