McNeese Rodeo kicks off in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More than 300 collegiate athletes will be representing 13 universities this weekend at the McNeese Rodeo.

Cowboys and cowgirls are saddling up from near and far for the McNeese rodeo this weekend. The fun began on Thursday but will continue until Saturday night.

McNeese is headed into the competition prepared. The McNeese men’s team ranks first in the region, and the women’s team is sitting in fourth place.

Among the competitions happening are barrel racing, bull riding, tie-down roping and more.

Jillian McKechnie is a McNeese rodeo student from Tennessee, and she tells 7News that she has been looking forward to this weekend for months.

“So, when I came down here, I didn’t know a soul, and I was on a horse that I trained myself, so I was nervous. This team has taken me under their wing and it has been a lot of fun preparing,” McKechnie said.

McKechnie competes in barrel racing and during her downtime at the rodeo assists in pickup and turning back bulls. She said she enjoys the behind-the-scenes work just as much as being in front of the audience.

“This is very much a self-starter sport, so all of us do our own individual practices, their own individual rodeos. This event is kind of like Thanksgiving where we all kind of come together and put on this rodeo. We have everyone from everywhere. There are so many different events, so many different competitors. It’s really hard to get bored here,” McKechnie said.

McNeese will be the only Louisiana college in the competition. Each of the other colleges will be representing Texas.

“So, for sports like football, you have just football, everyone is a football player. For us, we each have individual things that we compete in, so it is really cool. I’m not just meeting other barrel racers from other states, I’m meeting calf ropers, bull riders, et cetera. Everyone has a different story and different experience. I think that is what makes the NIRA so unique,” said McKechnie.

NIRA, or the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, represents thousands of student-athletes and over 130 colleges.

The slack events began at noon and performances will begin at 7:30 Friday night. On Saturday, the slack events will begin at 9 a.m. with performances at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children under 5. You can purchase your tickets at the door.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.