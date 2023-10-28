Louisiana Division of the Arts listening sessions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Division of the Arts held a public listening session at Central School today to get feedback about their 5 year strategic plan. Anyone who had ideas about building and serving our community through the arts was invited to attend and speak out.

“So today’s meeting with the Louisiana Division of the Arts was to help them establish their five year strategic plan and how they can further support small communities like ours,” said Stefan Borssen, Executive Director of the Imperial Calcasieu Museum.

“One big piece of that strategic plan is to hear directly from the artists and arts organizations across the state, so I’ve been traveling to 15 different cities all over the state and today is the day that I got to come and hear from the wonderful people in Lake Charles,” said Melissa Thompson of Success Labs.

“We invited folks from Region 5, which is Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes to meet here today to talk about what they’d like to see in the local arts community and give feedback about Louisiana Division of the Arts and just the general arts climate in our area,” said Shawna Nile Batchelor, Executive Director of the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA.

“People need to know that the art scene is very alive and active in the community; we’re doing things every week, whether it’s free, public art making, music, theater, all kinds of different things, historical exhibitions at my museum,” said Borssen. “We’re very active, and anybody who says there’s nothing to do in Lake Charles just isn’t looking hard enough.”

“We have so many wonderful opportunities here,” said Batchelor. “The arts really contribute to the economic vitality of an area and you know, when we when we invest in these people and these organizations doing these things, we can always see benefit.”

The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA sends out a weekly e-newsletter with an itinerary of live music, festivals, exhibits and community events.

