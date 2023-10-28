Lake Charles Police Department participates in National Drug Takeback Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Do you have any old medication that you don’t know how to dispose of?

According to the DEA more people deal with this problem than you would think.

October 28 is National Drug Takeback Day, and the Lake Charles Police Department among many others in Southwest Louisiana participated at the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Residents were able to drop their old medications off no questions asked without even getting out of their vehicles.

“We take these to keep our water system working well, and also to prevent any accidental overdoses or any sort of injuries within the home,” Sergeant Aymond said.

Last year during the Drug Takeback Day, authorities from around the country collected 324 tons of unused, outdated medication, according to the DEA. All of these medications were destroyed and properly disposed of after collection.

To locate a collection site, CLICK HERE.

