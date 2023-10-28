Kiwanis Club hosts 7th annual Coats for Kids Spooktacular

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles kicked off its 35th Coats for Kids drive with the 7th annual Spooktacular at the Crying Eagle Brewing Company.

The Halloween-themed event offered family-friendly activities with a petting zoo, face painting, a silent auction, and poke-the-pumpkin raffles.

“We’re very appreciative of the community coming out to support us. Without their help, we could not collect the coats that we collect and we normally collect an average of about 2,000 to 2,500 coats every year that go out to different areas of our community who need coats,” Kiwanis Club Treasurer Ladonna McKnight said.

Donated coats will be cleaned and distributed to ten local charitable agencies serving underprivileged children and adults.

In addition, all proceeds from the event will benefit the charities.

If you’d like to donate a coat of any size, a box will be left at Crying Eagle for people to drop their donations.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.