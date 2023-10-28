50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Iowa woman dies after 18-wheeler crash on I-10

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A crash on I-10 east of Lake Charles Friday morning has claimed the life of an Iowa woman.

Adrienne Chivonne Manuel, 30, died of her injuries in an area hospital.

Manuel, who was driving a 2021 Hyundai Sonata, was stopped in the middle lane of I-10 East two miles east of La. 397 around 11:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal said. Investigators do not know why she was stopped.

An 18-wheeler changed lanes to avoid hitting the car, but another 18-wheeler behind it, a 2018 Kenworth, was unable to switch lanes in time, Senegal said. The driver swerved to the left but hit the rear of the car, which ran off the right side of the road.

Manuel was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Both drivers were properly restrained, Senegal said. The 18-wheeler driver was not injured.

A toxicology sample was taken from Manuel, Senegal said. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
14 District Court Div. F & 14th District Court Div C
CALCASIEU: New sheriff; Sulphur Home Rule Charter fails

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm this weekend, but chilly weather is not far ahead
Iowa woman dies after 18-wheeler crash on I-10
The Louisiana Division of Arts holds listening sessions
The Louisiana Division of the Arts listening sessions
McNeese Rodeo kicks off in Lake Charles
McNeese Rodeo kicks off in Lake Charles