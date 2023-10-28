Iowa woman dies after 18-wheeler crash on I-10

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A crash on I-10 east of Lake Charles Friday morning has claimed the life of an Iowa woman.

Adrienne Chivonne Manuel, 30, died of her injuries in an area hospital.

Manuel, who was driving a 2021 Hyundai Sonata, was stopped in the middle lane of I-10 East two miles east of La. 397 around 11:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal said. Investigators do not know why she was stopped.

An 18-wheeler changed lanes to avoid hitting the car, but another 18-wheeler behind it, a 2018 Kenworth, was unable to switch lanes in time, Senegal said. The driver swerved to the left but hit the rear of the car, which ran off the right side of the road.

Manuel was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Both drivers were properly restrained, Senegal said. The 18-wheeler driver was not injured.

A toxicology sample was taken from Manuel, Senegal said. The investigation is ongoing.

