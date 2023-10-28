Fisherman missing for nearly 2 weeks found alive, drifting on life raft

WESTPORT, Wash. (KING) - Off the coast of Washington state, one of two missing fishermen who were aboard a vessel that disappeared nearly two weeks ago was found alive by a couple of good Samaritans on a Canadian fishing boat.

A bright orange fleck bobbing on the horizon alerted the passing fishing boat that someone might need help.

“I saw what looked like a life raft in the distance and ran inside and put the binoculars on and then a person shot off a flare,” said fisherman Ryan Planes.

Planes was out with his uncle on a fishing excursion when it suddenly turned into a rescue mission.

“It was calm so we could see him. He had his last flare, but we’d already seen him by then,” Planes said. “We pulled him on board. He gave me a big hug and started crying. It was kind of emotional.”

The missing fisherman was alone on the raft for 13 days without any food or water.

“He caught some salmon with the fishing gear he had in the life raft,” Planes said. “It’s quite the story.”

It was fate or divine intervention that sent Planes to the exact spot where the life raft was.

“We made him breakfast. Got some food and water in him. I think he drank three bottles of water,” Planes said. “He ate a couple of sandwiches. He was pretty hungry, poor guy.”

The U.S. Coast Guard initially searched for the two fishermen, but that search was eventually called off after crews had searched for days.

“How he even lived through it is a miracle,” Planes said.

The rescued fisherman was taken to shore by the Canadian Coast Guard and was reported to be showing stable vital signs. His identity was not released.

“I don’t think he would have lasted much longer out here, that’s for sure,” Planes said. “It made our day.”

According to officials, the second fisherman remains missing.

