FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more day of muggy weather before the cooldown arrives

By Max Lagano
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One more day of summer-like weather is ahead before the cooldown arrives! Sunday will look much like our Saturday, with patchy fog likely to develop as we wake up. Some of the fog may become dense, so be careful on the roadways if you’re out early on. Bu then that fog should quickly burn off, leading to another afternoon in the mid 80′s. Despite the humidity, our rain chances will remain limited, though a couple isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Overall, no big issues are expected for outdoor plans though keep in mind it will be very warm.

KPLC First Alert Forecast

Then the long awaited cold front moves in. Right now, the front is likely to move through during the first half of the day. If the timing holds, we should see “highs” peak in the low 70′s at best early in the morning before cooling into 60′s during the day. The opposite is true where a later frontal passage could mean warmer highs. Regardless, the cool air rushes in and will send the much cooler temperatures in by the evening.

KPLC First Alert Forecast

The front will also bring a little better chance of rain. Chances for showers will remain in the forecast from Monday into Tuesday afternoon, but it looks like the rain will be gone by trick-or-treating time Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be noticeably colder Tuesday through Thursday; Tuesday we will see highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s! Thursday morning will likely be the coldest we have seen since the spring with lows in the 30s in most areas. And frost looks pretty likely as well by Thursday morning especially north of I-10. We still have plenty of time to watch the trends, but the odds remain high that you may need to protect outdoor plants by the middle of the week!

KPLC First Alert Forecast

