Contractor ordered to stop work after Anacoco residents notice sewage smell

ANACOCO, La. (KPLC) - A contractor has been ordered to stop work after Vernon Parish parents complained about smelling sewage outside Anacoco schools.

The contractor, W.R. Morrison, was hired to handle the Vernon Parish School Board’s maintenance contracts late last year, according to Maintenance Director Dwain Ducote.

A part of that agreement was to provide a new septic system. We’re told the contractor started the process and intentionally broke a levee to drain the water in the ponds located near Anacoco High School and Elementary School.

That was okay according to state officials, but they said not everything was done by the books. Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Press Secretary Greg Langley explained where the conflict came into play.

“When we went out and inspected, we found out that they did not file a formal closure plan, that was one of our requirements when we have that kind of work goes on,” Langley said.

According to the DEQ, they skipped a step and discovered it after receiving so many calls about the smell.

“We did get some complaints though on Monday. I think they said there was some sewage discharge and that’s when we went out. We went out there on Thursday that would’ve been 26th, yesterday actually, and that would have been our first time checking in with them on the 26th,” Langley said.

As of right now they were simply ordered to stop the work until a closure plan is provided. No word if a citation was issued.

“When they submit the plan, we will go out and collect some samples to see what’s going on with the water,” Langley said.

