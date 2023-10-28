50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Contractor ordered to stop work after Anacoco residents notice sewage smell

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANACOCO, La. (KPLC) - A contractor has been ordered to stop work after Vernon Parish parents complained about smelling sewage outside Anacoco schools.

The contractor, W.R. Morrison, was hired to handle the Vernon Parish School Board’s maintenance contracts late last year, according to Maintenance Director Dwain Ducote.

A part of that agreement was to provide a new septic system. We’re told the contractor started the process and intentionally broke a levee to drain the water in the ponds located near Anacoco High School and Elementary School.

That was okay according to state officials, but they said not everything was done by the books. Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Press Secretary Greg Langley explained where the conflict came into play.

“When we went out and inspected, we found out that they did not file a formal closure plan, that was one of our requirements when we have that kind of work goes on,” Langley said.

According to the DEQ, they skipped a step and discovered it after receiving so many calls about the smell.

“We did get some complaints though on Monday. I think they said there was some sewage discharge and that’s when we went out. We went out there on Thursday that would’ve been 26th, yesterday actually, and that would have been our first time checking in with them on the 26th,” Langley said.

As of right now they were simply ordered to stop the work until a closure plan is provided. No word if a citation was issued.

“When they submit the plan, we will go out and collect some samples to see what’s going on with the water,” Langley said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
14 District Court Div. F & 14th District Court Div C
CALCASIEU: New sheriff; Sulphur Home Rule Charter fails

Latest News

Though the current proposal was voted down this week by the Joint Legislative Committee on...
SWLA Lawmakers commit to future I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
Contractor ordered to stop work after Anacoco residents notice sewage smell
Anacoco ponds
SWLA lawmakers seek more federal funding for new I-10 Bridge
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm this weekend, but chilly weather is not far ahead