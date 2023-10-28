Car seat safety check held at McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Rec Department partnered up with Louisiana State Police to host a car seat safety event.

This is the second car seat safety check being held in Lake Charles this week.

Louisiana State Police told 7NEWS that three out of every four car seats they see are not properly installed.

A car seat should not only be properly installed but it should also be made for your child’s specific height and weight.

“But, we also have students, nontraditional students, faculty and staff that are here that have children, have little ones, we just wanted to provide an event here where we can make sure their precious cargo that is in the back seat stays just as safe as they are too,” Lacie Wentzel, the director of the McNeese Rec Center said.

This service was completely free to McNeese students and faculty, as well as anyone in the community looking to keep their kids safe.

If you missed out on today’s event, you can CLICK HERE for more information on how to get your car seat inspected free of charge.

