Why are mosquitoes still swarming despite the drought?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Here in Southwest Louisiana, nature continues to throw us curve balls. Mosquito populations have increased recently despite no significant rain.

Despite drought conditions for several months, mosquito populations have been on the rise, especially salt marsh mosquitoes.

“We had a dry, dry summer, you know, with the wildfires and everything, it dried out all the marshes and all the wetlands around the parish, and in Cameron, and the recent supermoon we had caused extremely high tides and these tides flooded all these low areas and it hatched a bunch of mosquito eggs,” said Scott Harrington, operations manager of Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Mosquito and Rodent Control.

All the hatched eggs set up a perfect storm for large mosquito broods.

“There are no natural predators out there, and so the mosquitoes are very successful and all the larvae hatch and get eaten, so they come out as adults and they’re looking for a blood meal,” Harrington said.

These mosquitoes are known as strong fliers, and with favorable winds, they can travel 40 miles from their hatching site.

“Luckily, typically this is a short-lived event, you know, maybe a few weeks of floodwater, mosquitoes, and most of the time, these floodwater mosquitoes, they don’t transmit disease,” said Harrington. “They’re short-lived species, they’re here for a few weeks, but they are aggressive biters, and they’re very annoying, and you definitely need to wear repellents or try to avoid them this time.”

Mosquito control is continuing to spray nightly with their ground fleet and airplanes. They say to keep your limbs covered and always use repellent when working or playing outdoors, day and night.

