TDL Week 9: Scores and highlights

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The District 3-3A championship is up for grabs in tonight’s Game of the Week.

Tonight is the final district game for Iowa (6-2, 5-0) but St. Louis (7-1, 4-0) still has to play Jennings (6-2, 3-1) next week.

FRIDAY

GAME OF THE WEEK

  • St. Louis at Iowa (District 4-3A)

DISTRICT 3-5A

  • Barbe at Comeaux
  • Sam Houston at E.D. White
  • Sulphur at New Iberia

DISTRICT 3-4A

  • Rayne at DeRidder
  • Eunice at Leesville
  • Washington-Marion at LaGrange

DISTRICT 3-3A

  • St. Louis at Iowa
  • Lake Charles College Prep at Jennings
  • Westlake at Kinder

DISTRICT 4-3A

  • Port Barre at Iota

DISTRICT 4-2A

  • Oakdale at Menard
  • Avoyelles at Rosepine

DISTRICT 5-2A

  • Lake Arthur at DeQuincy
  • Grand Lake at Notre Dame
  • Vinton at Welsh

DISTRICT 5-1A

  • East Beauregard at Hamilton Christian
  • Gueydan at Oberlin
  • Basile 36, Merryville 14 (Thursday)

NON-DISTRICT

  • South Beauregard at Pickering

TDL Week 9: Pregame Show

Updated: 1 hour ago

High-school

TDL Week 9: 1 game Thursday night

Updated: 24 hours ago

McNeese State

McNeese Head Coach Gary Goff Discusses Cancelation of Northwestern State Game

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Matthew Travis
Just moments before Gary Goff’s weekly Thursday press conference where he discusses that weekend’s game, it was announced that their Saturday homecoming matchup vs. Northwestern State, which was scheduled to kick off just 52 hours later, had been canceled.

McNeese State

Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By NSU
Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator, Weston Glaser, will step in as interim head coach.

Jamarion Parker rushing into the end zone for a touchdown against SLUH on Friday, Oct. 20

Spectrum Athlete Spotlight: Jamarion Parker

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT

News

McNeese Football (Courtesy: MGN)

McNeese’s homecoming game canceled for Saturday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
McNeese’s homecoming football game against Northwestern State has been canceled for Saturday following NSU’s decision to cancel the remainder of their season.

Football

Touchdown Live Game of the Week - St. Louis Preview

Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Justin Margolius
The St. Louis Catholic Saints are heading into their week nine matchup against Iowa trying to do something that they failed to do this past season beat the Yellowjackets.

Football

Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Iowa Preview

Updated: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Justin Margolius
The Iowa Yellowjackets are heading into week nine trying to do the exact same thing they did last season, beat the St. Louis Catholic Saints to win a 3-3A-District Championship, and Head Coach of the Yellowjackets Tommy Johns understands the challenge of taking on a Saints team that has had one of the top defenses in the entire state of Louisiana.

Saints

Saints receiver Chris Olave was arrested in Kenner on a traffic violation Monday night (Oct....

BODYCAM: Saints receiver Chris Olave arrested in Kenner on allegation of reckless driving

Updated: Oct. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT
|
By Ken Daley
The receiver was booked with reckless operation of a motor vehicle

LSU

LSU Tiger Stadium goes camouflage for homecoming game against the Army Black Knights.

LSU’s Tiger Stadium end zones go camo for Army game

Updated: Oct. 24, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT
|
By Rian Chatman
Louisiana State University’s turf crew created an eye-catching field graphic for fans this Saturday for the homecoming game against the Army Black Knights.