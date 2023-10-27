TDL Week 9: Scores and highlights
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The District 3-3A championship is up for grabs in tonight’s Game of the Week.
Tonight is the final district game for Iowa (6-2, 5-0) but St. Louis (7-1, 4-0) still has to play Jennings (6-2, 3-1) next week.
FRIDAY
GAME OF THE WEEK
- St. Louis at Iowa (District 4-3A)
DISTRICT 3-5A
- Barbe at Comeaux
- Sam Houston at E.D. White
- Sulphur at New Iberia
DISTRICT 3-4A
- Rayne at DeRidder
- Eunice at Leesville
- Washington-Marion at LaGrange
DISTRICT 3-3A
- St. Louis at Iowa
- Lake Charles College Prep at Jennings
- Westlake at Kinder
DISTRICT 4-3A
- Port Barre at Iota
DISTRICT 4-2A
- Oakdale at Menard
- Avoyelles at Rosepine
DISTRICT 5-2A
- Lake Arthur at DeQuincy
- Grand Lake at Notre Dame
- Vinton at Welsh
DISTRICT 5-1A
- East Beauregard at Hamilton Christian
- Gueydan at Oberlin
- Basile 36, Merryville 14 (Thursday)
NON-DISTRICT
- South Beauregard at Pickering
