TDL Week 9: Scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The District 3-3A championship is up for grabs in tonight’s Game of the Week.

Tonight is the final district game for Iowa (6-2, 5-0) but St. Louis (7-1, 4-0) still has to play Jennings (6-2, 3-1) next week.

FRIDAY

GAME OF THE WEEK

St. Louis at Iowa (District 4-3A)

DISTRICT 3-5A

Barbe at Comeaux

Sam Houston at E.D. White

Sulphur at New Iberia

DISTRICT 3-4A

Rayne at DeRidder

Eunice at Leesville

Washington-Marion at LaGrange

DISTRICT 3-3A

St. Louis at Iowa

Lake Charles College Prep at Jennings

Westlake at Kinder

DISTRICT 4-3A

Port Barre at Iota

DISTRICT 4-2A

Oakdale at Menard

Avoyelles at Rosepine

DISTRICT 5-2A

Lake Arthur at DeQuincy

Grand Lake at Notre Dame

Vinton at Welsh

DISTRICT 5-1A

East Beauregard at Hamilton Christian

Gueydan at Oberlin

Basile 36, Merryville 14 (Thursday)

NON-DISTRICT

South Beauregard at Pickering

