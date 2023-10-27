SWLA lawmakers’ letter addresses I-10 bridge
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana lawmakers are addressing the future of the proposed I-10 river bridge.
A proposal that would have used a toll to partially pay for the new bridge was rejected by the state’s Joint Transportation Committee last week.
The lawmakers include state senators Mark Abraham, Mike Reese and Jeremy Stine; and state representatives Ryan Bourriaque, Dewith Carrier, Les Farnum, Brett Geymann, Charles Owen, Troy Romero, Rodney Schamerhorn and Phillip Tarver.
