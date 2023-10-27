SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 26, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 26, 2023.

Zackery Jerome Stevens, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation detainer.

Kenneth Eugene Manuel, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Kaden JaRice Simpson, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); theft of a firearm (2 charges); theft under $1,000.

Keith Ryan Howell, 42, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; disturbing the peace.

Hayes Andrew Trout Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana; operating a vehicle while under suspension; careless operation; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of or dealing in firearms with an obliterated number; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).

Juston Joseph Cole, 18, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Drashad Dunmon, 26, San Antonio, TX: Public intimidation or retaliation; possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; battery of a police officer.

Latreval Dentrell Jones, 25, Baton Rouge: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; instate detainer.

Krevin James Guidry, 32, Westlake: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Jaylon Anthony Goodwin, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; probation violation.

Ric Edward Ducotey, 39, Ponca City, OK: Violation of protective orders; obstruction of court orders.

Brayden Darrell Young, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Corey James Washington, 37, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

Donte Dexter Thomas, 20, DeQuincy: Battery of a dating partner; possession of marijuana.

Ronald Dewayne Reliford, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Khristina Sonia Craig, 40, Houston, TX: Entry on or remaining in places or land after being forbidden.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.