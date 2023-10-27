50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur Marching Band Festival kicks off this weekend

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The 42nd annual Sulphur Marching Band Festival kicks off once again on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event is the region’s oldest marching festival and features 19 bands along with great food and lots of fun. The competition begins at 2:30 p.m. and wraps up with an awards ceremony around 830 p.m.

You can find the festival at the Matt Walker Memorial Stadium on 100 Sycamore Street in Sulphur.

Entry is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

You can find a full listing of bands and times below:

