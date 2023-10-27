Smoke from New Orleans East fire persists, threatens another round of ‘superfog’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With dense fog anticipated over the weekend, a persistent fire near Bayou Sauvage Wildlife Refuge is contributing to worsening “super fog” conditions, impacting local businesses and residents.

The ongoing thick, noxious smoke has been linked to a multi-car pile-up on I-55, resulting in seven deaths and numerous injuries. Experts attribute this accident to the “super fog” created by the smoke.

“We saw this start two weeks ago. The smoke is so bad, my employees are getting sick, and we have to leave early from work,” said one business owner near the fire.

“The smell, I just can’t even explain it. It’s like wet tennis shoes burning. Wet socks. It’s horrible.”

He said he and his employees are having to leave early in the afternoon every day, and that he has already had two employees come down with illnesses due to inhaling the smokey air.

“It’s getting worse. Just depends on which way the wind is blowing, if you’re lucky that day,” he said. “Clients come in and they’re complaining about the smoke.”

The fire, which is burning on private, forested wetlands adjacent to Bayou Sauvage, is being fought by a litany of local and state agencies, including the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD).

NOFD is utilizing two pumps loaned to them by the Sewerage and Water Board to flood out the land and put a stop to the smoke.

“People are stating that this is a marsh fire, but as you can see you have an abundance of trees here,” said Pon Dixson with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, standing on the border of the private land and Bayou Sauvage. “The fire is in a location that’s not easy to access.”

Dixson said Bayou Sauvage is in no way threatened by this fire, but that it remains in everyone’s best interests to get it out.

The Federal Fish and Wildlife Service is pumping water into the canal that runs along the property to allow for more drainage water to be used to flood the 200 or so acres.

“I think the big problem now is that the fire has worked its way down into the peat layer, and that’s why you see all this smoke,” Dixson said. “Every so often, it’s likely coming to the top and you can see all the flames and everything.”

“We started pumping last Thursday evening, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is continuing to utilize the pumps, moving them to where they’re needed,” said a spokesperson for S&WB. “[Wednesday], I understand the wind kicked up another patch of fire, but it is surrounded by the area that is now flooded with water.”

Dixson said the layer of peat, the decaying organic layer beneath the trees and vegetation, burns extremely slowly. He compared it to charcoal used in barbecuing.

“Basically what you have here is peat burning real, real slow and producing a lot of smoke, which in turn creates some real hazardous conditions,” he said. “It’s in our interests and in everyone else’s interests to get this thing out as quickly as possible.”

The pumps are collectively pumping 96,000 gallons of water an hour, and they run from 7 a.m. until dark.

“The challenges are just accessibility to get to the property and the ability to use heavy equipment,” said Dr. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry.

Strain said the state is involved in the efforts to fight the fire, but that smokey conditions still persist.

“Here, when you have conditions of a super fog and you have a smoldering fire, then you have minimal wind, it just moves very slowly and also you do not pull that smoke up into a mixing height because the fog is there and it stays on the ground, so you don’t have that version of the smoke into the upper atmosphere,” Strain said.

Strain said the state has already made six arrests over the past two months for various illegal burning and setting of wildfires, and that there is some suspicion the fire burning near Bayou Sauvage was manmade.

