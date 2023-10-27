50/50 Thursdays
Second victim dies as a result of Carlyss shooting

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A second victim has died as a result of a deadly shooting in Carlyss on Oct. 23, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany A. Prather, 43, of Sulphur, has died as a result of her injuries at the hospital. The shooting also claimed the life of Cole A. Sandifer, 39, of Sulphur, who was found dead at the scene.

As a result, the suspect, Jonathan J. Waite, 22, of Sulphur, has been accused of an additional count of 2nd-degree murder. His bond is currently set at $650,000 by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Waite is currently accused of:

  • Second-degree murder (2 counts)
  • Illegal use of a firearm

