Second victim dies as a result of Carlyss shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A second victim has died as a result of a deadly shooting in Carlyss on Oct. 23, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany A. Prather, 43, of Sulphur, has died as a result of her injuries at the hospital. The shooting also claimed the life of Cole A. Sandifer, 39, of Sulphur, who was found dead at the scene.

As a result, the suspect, Jonathan J. Waite, 22, of Sulphur, has been accused of an additional count of 2nd-degree murder. His bond is currently set at $650,000 by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Waite is currently accused of:

Second-degree murder (2 counts)

Illegal use of a firearm

