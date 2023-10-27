50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles church feeds more than 400 first responders

By Joel Bruce
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today a church in Lake Charles said “thank you” to local first responders by serving hundreds of free meals.

In honor of National First Responders Day, Faith Bible Church of Lake Charles served jambalaya dinners to more than 400 of our community’s first responders.

“We just feel blessed to be able to give back. I’m a retired first responder as well, so, we just consider it a blessing to be able to be a blessing to others,” Pastor Bart Leger said.

National First Responders Day is officially recognized on Oct. 28.

