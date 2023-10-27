Judge rules evidence in drug case unlawfully obtained

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles judge has chosen to throw out evidence found inside the vehicle in a drug case, ruling that it was unlawfully obtained.

Judge Ronald F. Ware prohibited the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office from using approximately 3 kilograms of fentanyl and 8 kilograms of cocaine that officers seized when they pulled over Antonio Darrell Swann, his attorney Todd Clemons said.

Clemons said Ware ruled officers did not have a reasonable suspicion Swann committed a traffic offense and granted a motion to suppress.

On April 12, 2023, Swann was pulled over on I-10 between Lake Charles and Iowa for the alleged violation of improper lane usage by a Lake Charles Police Department officer and a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who were working as a part of the Interdiction Team assigned to the Combined AntiDrug Task Force, according to Clemons. Swann, originally from Baltimore, Maryland, was driving a rental truck pulling a trailer.

Officers claimed they saw the trailer briefly touch the middle line, prompting the traffic stop, Clemons said.

Swann was asked to exit his vehicle to answer questions about the purpose of his travel before being told he would receive a written warning and allowed back on the road, Clemons said. However, the deputy eventually asked for consent to search Swann’s truck which he denied.

The officers then conducted a K-9 sniff around the exterior of the vehicle before searching the truck and finding the narcotics, Clemons said.

“This was a classic example of a profile stop. Our client was pulled over and unnecessarily detained because of the color of his skin and because he was driving a rental vehicle,” Clemons said in a statement. “The deputy manufactured a reason to pull over Mr. Swann and he illegally prolonged the stop in an attempt to confirm his hunch. This is the precise type of police misconduct that the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution protects all of us from. This is also the type of police misconduct that the U.S. Supreme Court prohibits.”

