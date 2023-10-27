Jeff Davis Parish hosts 2nd annual Special Olympics

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - It was a day of smiles as students in Jeff Davis Parish competed in their second annual Special Olympics.

Horseshoes and Bocce ball were the games to be mastered for this year’s competition. Students from third through 12th grades gathered at the Welsh High School football stadium to compete.

Students competed in pairs, and they’ve been practicing for the big day.

“We are also working on communication and social skills, and working together, so we hope this culture we are building here is going to carry on into our schools and into our communities throughout Jeff Davis Parish,” said Jeff Davis Supervisor of Special Education Jeremy Fuselier.

There were award ceremonies for students who won in their competition. The prize was either a bronze, silver or gold medal.

“The best part of the day is getting them to call their name up, come forward and congratulate, and cheer them on and tell them great job,” Fuselier said.

Students, parents and staff from nine different schools in Jeff Davis Parish were there. Cheerleaders spurred the competitors to victory.

“I’m just happy that I won a gold medal and thank everybody that came and stuff,” said fifth-grade student Za’Marqueze George.

“I’m a mother of an athlete and it kind of touched my heart because I see the big day for them, its the end event, the thing they’ve been practicing for and as a mom that just makes my heart explode,” said volunteer Shelly Hay Leblanc.

Grant Wild is the Special Olympics coordinator and said he does these activities almost every day, but this day was special.

“Seeing these kids excel and shine and so excited, it’s just an amazing feeling. It’s so rewarding, and I know the kids are getting a lot out of it, but I’m getting so much out of it,” Wild said.

