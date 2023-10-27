Disaster volunteers learn medical care, water rescue, self-defense

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In Southwest Louisiana disaster volunteers are needed all too often, and those with training can be especially useful.

Disaster training is underway this week at Friend Ships at Port Mercy in Lake Charles.

At Friend Ships, volunteers gather to learn basic emergency medical care such as controlling bleeding with a tactical tourniquet until the emergency medical technicians arrive. They also learn how to use a makeshift tourniquet if needed.

Friend Ships Director Sondra Tipton said they hope to hold such training every year.

“This is training for people who want to help when there’s a disaster, are not professionals but can fill in the gaps where the professionals are busy and we can do the other things to support their efforts,” she said.

Of course, in disasters, people need food service.

“We’re talking about how to do that safely for a large group of people in less than ideal circumstances and keep it healthy and fresh,” Tipton said.

This week they also received search and rescue tips from the Marine Division of the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Department.

“We had Calcasieu Sheriff’s Department come out and talk about urban high water rescue which was very informative, they did an excellent job and helped us avoid danger and be effective,” said Tipton.

Volunteer Merri Uddin said the training is helpful and the service rewarding.

”By you giving you’re getting back. It’s not about you, it’s about it’s about somebody else. And that’s very rewarding because you don’t know how much it does you good because you’re doing good,” Uddin said.

Those who want to participate can still sign up for Friday and Saturday sessions, which will include more basic emergency medical training and a discussion of terrorism and how volunteers may be able to help.

To attend, email portmercy@friendships.org.

