LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All lanes are back open after a three-vehicle crash in the eastbound lane of the I-10 bridge caused traffic congestion.

Congestion reached three miles, according to Louisiana DOTD.

All lanes are now open on I-10 East on the Calcasieu River Bridge. Congestion remains approaching 3 miles. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) October 27, 2023

