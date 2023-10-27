50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the weekend

By Wade Hampton
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weather on our Friday will not be much different than the last few days with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

We may see a few showers Friday afternoon, though these would still be limited during the afternoon hours.

This weekend the jetstream will shift back farther away and that will decrease the chance of rain to less than 10%, but once again there will be no change in temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s along with heat indices in the low 90s!

We will see a major shift in the weather pattern next week with a cold front arriving Monday; this will bring a little better chance of rain followed by colder temperatures. Rain chances will remain in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon, but looks like the rain will be gone by trick-or-treating time Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be noticeably colder Tuesday through Thursday; Tuesday we will see highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s! Thursday morning will likely be the coldest we have seen since the spring with lows in the 30s in most areas. And frost looks pretty likely as well by Thursday morning especially north of I-10. We still have plenty of time to watch the trends, but the odds are high that you may need to protect outdoor plants by the middle of next week!

