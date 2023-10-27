FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm this weekend, but chilly weather is not far ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warm and muggy weather is still in store this weekend, but this pattern will not last much longer!

Southerly winds and high pressure will remain in charge this weekend, so highs will again reach the upper 80′s for most across SWLA. Plenty of humidity will remain in place, and we could see some areas of patchy fog develop as we wake up both days. Despite the humidity, our rain chances will actually lower again as the jet stream lifts back a bit north. So no big issues are expected for outdoor plans, though keep in mind it will be very warm.

We will see a major shift in the weather pattern next week with a cold front arriving Monday. How warm we get on Monday will depend on when exactly in the day it moves through. Later on would mean temperatures could warm into the 70′s, but an earlier passage would mean daytime highs may stay in the 60′s. We’ll keep an eye on this over the weekend.

The front will also bring a little better chance of rain followed by much colder temperatures. Chances for showers will remain in the forecast from Monday into Tuesday afternoon, but it looks like the rain will be gone by trick-or-treating time Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be noticeably colder Tuesday through Thursday; Tuesday we will see highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s! Thursday morning will likely be the coldest we have seen since the spring with lows in the 30s in most areas. And frost looks pretty likely as well by Thursday morning especially north of I-10. We still have plenty of time to watch the trends, but the odds are high that you may need to protect outdoor plants by the middle of next week!

