Disney on Ice presents “Find Your Hero” in Lake Charles this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’re a fan of Frozen or Encanto then you’re in for a treat! Disney on Ice is skating its way to the Lake Charles Civic Center this weekend!

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy set the stage for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero.

See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity. Journey alongside Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, on their quest to protect the kingdom. Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own.

The show uses around 100 familiar props in the show that you will spot throughout the performances.

performers from 18 countries have traveled to perform and bring the Disney magic.

Emily Lyon has been scaring for 14 years and this is her first tour with Disney on ice. Lyon is apart of the ensemble and is in five scenes. Lyon said this is a dream come true to be apart of.

”Being on the performance side of things when I grew up watching Disney on ice is really exciting” said Lyon.

Lyon said they have the classic tales like beauty and the beast but also add newer stories like Encanto!

SHOWTIMES

Thursday, October 26 - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 27 - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 - 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 29 - 2:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue box office. Pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

