Committee rejects test score appeal proposal for high school seniors, but governor can revive it

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A policy aimed at helping high school students who can’t pass the state’s LEAP test was voted down at Thursday’s House Education Committee meeting.

“The dangers, the stakes of everything are so high for our high schoolers that artificial barriers created by us in this system are unacceptable,” BESE President Dr. Holly Boffy said.

Lawmakers held an hours-long discussion about whether a single test should keep a high school senior from receiving their diploma. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education proposed an appeals policy, where seniors who cannot pass the state’s LEAP test instead would need to demonstrate employability or eligibility for TOPS Tech for technical school to walk across the stage.

Those who are against the proposal considered the state’s literacy ranking.

“Now is not the time, in my opinion, to think about lowering that particular bar,” State Supt. Dr. Cade Brumley said. “Now is the time to think about additional solutions to the fact that too many of our kids can’t read on grade level by the end of third grade.”

Here at home, president of the Southwest Louisiana Federation of Teachers and School Employees, Teri Johnson, said she was for the policy.

“I just think is an appeals process where there is criteria,” Johnson said. “I don’t think is watering down everyone. I think it’s giving those students who have the anxiety or have the learning disability the opportunity to be a high school graduate.”

The committee ultimately voted to reject the policy. State Rep. Phillip Tarver (R-Lake Charles) was one of the members to vote against it. He said he feels the policy needs to be more about making accommodations, rather than exceptions.

He also said there were still questions about how it would work, and committee members were not ready to implement a rule that could be obsolete come the new administration in a few months.

“It tended to give the feel and the impression that we were significantly conceding a lot of territory to the gains we’ve made over the years with the accountability with the graduation requirements we’ve had in the past,” Tarver said. “They’re not perfect, and they need some tweaking, but this was opening a door quite a bit wider than what I was comfortable with.”

Our sister station in Baton Rouge reports that a spokesperson for the governor’s office said Jon Bel Edwards, who has the final say, plans to support the policy. In that case, it could be implemented until governor-elect Jeff Landry takes office. However, the legislature could overturn it, and then the decision would be up to Landry.

