Charges dismissed against LC man, others accused of Medicare fraud

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Federal charges against a Lake Charles man and two others accused of running a healthcare kickback scheme have been dropped with prejudice.

The charges were dismissed in Texas’ Northern District Court in Dallas in May.

Richard Speights, of Lake Charles; John Grisham, of Hickory Creek, Texas; and Rob Wilburn, of San Antonio, Texas, were accused of fraudulently billing Medicare and Medicare Advantage for genetic testing in a lab they owned, Trinity Clinical Laboratories in Lewisville, Texas.

However, federal authorities dismissed the case and did so with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be brought back again or re-prosecuted.

