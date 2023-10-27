50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cameron students help demonstrate mock deadly crash

By Joel Bruce
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Law enforcement and health officials are working to prevent students from drunk driving crashes.

This morning at Hackberry High School, the Hackberry and Johnson Bayou fire departments joined with State Police Troop D for a mock crash.

The realism of the situation was a real eye-opener for students.

”I feel like if I was actually in that situation, it would be a lot more scared and scattered,” student Kenzi Perry said.

“It was nerve-wracking. Really? That was just crazy. Seeing everyone covered in blood and just him being out the windshield was, it was crazy experience,” Madison Corner said.

“Well, from my experience of being like the drunk person’s girlfriend or whatever that I thought I was gonna go to jail too, even though I wasn’t drinking because I was in the car. So maybe don’t get in the car with someone that’s drunk,” Allison Dearien said.

Student actors from Hackberry and Johnson Bayou high schools took part in the mock crash.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
14 District Court Div. F & 14th District Court Div C
CALCASIEU: New sheriff; Sulphur Home Rule Charter fails

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm this weekend, but chilly weather is not far ahead
Judge rules evidence in drug case unlawfully obtained
Judge rules evidence in drug case unlawfully obtained
Second victim dies as a result of Carlyss shooting
KPLC Live at Five
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation