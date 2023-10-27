Cameron students help demonstrate mock deadly crash

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Law enforcement and health officials are working to prevent students from drunk driving crashes.

This morning at Hackberry High School, the Hackberry and Johnson Bayou fire departments joined with State Police Troop D for a mock crash.

The realism of the situation was a real eye-opener for students.

”I feel like if I was actually in that situation, it would be a lot more scared and scattered,” student Kenzi Perry said.

“It was nerve-wracking. Really? That was just crazy. Seeing everyone covered in blood and just him being out the windshield was, it was crazy experience,” Madison Corner said.

“Well, from my experience of being like the drunk person’s girlfriend or whatever that I thought I was gonna go to jail too, even though I wasn’t drinking because I was in the car. So maybe don’t get in the car with someone that’s drunk,” Allison Dearien said.

Student actors from Hackberry and Johnson Bayou high schools took part in the mock crash.

