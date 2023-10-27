14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child

BELLE ROSE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles after they allegedly raped a child.

According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, reports were filed of first degree rape allegations against two juveniles, 14 and 10, in connection with sex crimes against a child under the age of 10.

Documents show the 14-year-old initiated multiple sexual attacks against the child in the Belle Rose area, and encouraged the 10-year-old to participate in one of those incidents.

The 14-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention facility. The 10-year-old was released to their parent. The pair is pending judicial proceedings.

The names have not been released because they are both juveniles.

This is an ongoing story.

