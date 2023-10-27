50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

14-year-old, 10-year-old accused of raping child

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office(Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE ROSE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles after they allegedly raped a child.

According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, reports were filed of first degree rape allegations against two juveniles, 14 and 10, in connection with sex crimes against a child under the age of 10.

Documents show the 14-year-old initiated multiple sexual attacks against the child in the Belle Rose area, and encouraged the 10-year-old to participate in one of those incidents.

The 14-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention facility. The 10-year-old was released to their parent. The pair is pending judicial proceedings.

The names have not been released because they are both juveniles.

This is an ongoing story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
14 District Court Div. F & 14th District Court Div C
CALCASIEU: New sheriff; Sulphur Home Rule Charter fails

Latest News

Power outage
Power outage planned in Welsh Saturday
Jeff Davis Parish hosts 2nd annual Special Olympics
Jeff Davis Parish hosts 2nd annual Special Olympics
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm this weekend, but chilly weather is not far ahead
Judge rules evidence in drug case unlawfully obtained
Judge rules evidence in drug case unlawfully obtained
Second victim dies as a result of Carlyss shooting