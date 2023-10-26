50/50 Thursdays
Victims of deadly Oakdale house fire identified

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate just how a fire started that killed two victims in Oakdale Tuesday evening.

The victims have been identified as Howard Spears, 61, and Rachel Cloud, 35, known as Ray by her neighbor. Blaise Tompkins said he would hang out with her and assist her in any way possible, considering she was a double-leg amputee.

“The middle part right here was on fire so we started texting her because we were like good friends with her, you know. We came over every day, we started texting her and got no response,” Tompkins said.

Tompkins said he heard a loud pop, and when he came outside to see what was going on, his neighbor’s home was in flames.

“It doesn’t feel real, It doesn’t feel real,” he said.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, when firefighters arrived, they spotted Spears through a bedroom window and pulled him from the fire. Unfortunately, they were unable to revive him. Cloud was later found in a bedroom.

“We heard that night that they were recovering two bodies, and we were just in shock about it,” Tompkins said.

Deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home.

“I’m just sorry to the family that this happened, it’s just unexpected and we’re all grieving with them,” Tompkins said.

Deputies said they determined the fire began in a dining room area. The exact cause is still under investigation.

