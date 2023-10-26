TV crew visits Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge for series on hidden destinations

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Deep in the heart of Southwest Louisiana, Visit Lake Charles, in collaboration with the Louisiana Office of Tourism, is playing host to a national television crew.

Peter Greenberg Worldwide has set its lenses on Rockefeller National Wildlife Refuge in Cameron Parish.

The 12-person team is in action, capturing the best of the Bayou State for the PBS program “Hidden Louisiana,” led by CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg.

Today marks day six in a seven-day expedition spanning the entire state. The final product aims to showcase the state’s culture and beauty.

“I don’t look at this as a destination, I look at this as a way of life, and a lifestyle, and a culture that needs to be exposed,” Greenberg said.

The production crew wraps up filming Friday with a sunrise kayaking tour of Lake Martin just outside of Breaux Bridge.

“Hidden Louisiana” is set to air this upcoming spring and will be streamed later in the year on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

