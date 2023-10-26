Touchdown Live Game of the Week - St. Louis Preview

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic Saints are heading into their week nine matchup against Iowa trying to do something that they failed to do this past season beat the Yellowjackets.

Head coach of the Saints Brock Matherne has been building this program from the ground up over the past few seasons and he understands that getting over the hump against a team like Iowa is the next step in this program’s growth.

“We’re not scared to talk about it, we wanted this game with the same type of implications this past season, we’ve looked forward to this week and we’re on this week and we have to persevere through this week to get better,” said Coach Matherne. “If we want to be the best, we have to be able to beat teams like this so yeah we’re extremely excited for these last two weeks.”

Last season the Saints went into the postseason with a lot of confidence, but in the second round fell just barely to Madison Prep 6-0. From that point on the team has been motivated the entire year to get back to these big games and looks forward to trying to change the outcome this time around.

“It was heartbreaking losing that 6-0 game, I got hurt in that game, but losing that game was heartbreaking and everyone on this team doesn’t want that to happen again,” said Senior Wide Receiver Andrew Svarney. “I think that gives us a drive that no one else has, and I think that’s why we’ll go all the way.”

“It really put a little fire underneath us, we started in the offseason and were out the gates rolling, working every day and then it just went to the summer,” said Senior Kicker Landon Daughdril. “We’re working every day as hard as we can and it’s just it’s transferred into the season.”

This game has been extremely close over the past couple of seasons, and Coach Matherne understands the challenge that the reigning 3-3A District Champions will present this Friday.

“We know this is two totally different teams, our team this year and their team this year, Coach Johns does a great job over there and has a great coaching staff, a great program, they’ve been consistently in the mix since I’ve been up here,” said Matherne. “The last two years it’s come down to the two of us and we just look at it as another opportunity for us to play really good competition and move forward into the playoffs.”

St. Louis will travel to Iowa this Friday with the game set to start at 7:00 P.M. with major district implications once again in the mix.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.