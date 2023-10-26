SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 25, 2023

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 25, 2023.

David Lynn Pullard Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a firearm; revocation of parole; contempt of court; failure to use headlights when required; property damage under $50,000.

John Paul Fields, 41, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; forgery; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; racketeering; identity theft under $500; identity theft; contempt of court (2 charges).

Arnold James McGruder, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Ryan Aaron Orsot, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of a public passage.

Ramona Lynn Matthews, 53, Jennings: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule III drug (2 charges).

Isaiah JeRay Frank, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Errick Jermaine Arceneaux, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer; burglary; drug paraphernalia.

