State Police holding free child seat check event on Oct. 28

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D will be holding a free child passenger safety seat check event at McNeese State University on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event will be near the Recreation Complex at 4150 Ieyoub Family Drive from 9 a.m. to noon.

Child safety seat inspections will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who will assist with proper installation and answer questions.

