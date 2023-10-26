SOWELA preparing criminal justice students to help combat police shortage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As law enforcement agencies across the country struggle to fill roles in the criminal justice system, SOWELA’s Criminal Justice Program is working to prepare students for careers to fill those openings. That includes jobs as a police officer, corrections officer, or detective.

The program works to make students as prepared as possible to go into the field, teaching them hands-on experience in fingerprinting, investigating crime scenes, and even crisis and trauma response.

Iowa Chief of Police Keith Vincent says that preparation is key as many question if law enforcement is the right career for them, “Yes you will get scared at some of the scenes. But it’s not normal to have fear. You’re going to have fear. Your team is there to support you and you will work together as a team to get through it.”

The program also offers a Death Investigation Concentration that focuses on crisis, trauma, death, loss, and entomology which is the study of bugs. Students in these programs will also participate in an internship with many being offered full-time employment once they graduate.

“Students learn basic occupational skills and the application of federal, state, and local laws as they apply to both emergency and routine situations,” said Vincent.

Johnny Byrd is a professor at SOWELA who teaches classes that reflect real-life situations involving crime scene demonstration and fingerprinting.

“They take the book knowledge and apply it to the lab portion and they learn how to use that technique and build on it so that when they get into the field they have that knowledge of actually doing it hands-on,” said Byrd.

Byrd says while this knowledge won’t make you a perfect police officer right out of school, it does give students an understanding of the techniques and knowledge you need as a base in order to further their careers.

If you are interested in SOWELA’s Criminal Justice Program or even just in enrolling at SOWELA, registration for the Spring Semester opens on Monday, Oct. 30.

