Once Was Inc. to hold annual turkey distribution for veterans

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Once Was Inc. along with the Lake Charles Fire Department and Louisiana State Police will be distributing turkeys to veterans as part of their annual November distribution event on Saturday, Nov. 4. 2023.

The event will be held at the Lake Charles Fire Station #6 located at 4200 Kirkman St. in Lake Charles from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Supplies are limited and only one turkey will be provided per household.

Veterans receiving a turkey will need to show a Military ID.

