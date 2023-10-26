50/50 Thursdays
Oakdale house fire claims 2 lives

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT
OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - Two people died in a house fire in Oakdale Tuesday evening.

The Oakdale Fire Department responded to the home in the 200 block of Canal Street around 8:45 p.m.

Firefighters pulled a man from the fire through a bedroom window but were unable to revive him, according to the Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM). They later found the other victim in a bathroom.

The coroner is still working to identify the two people and determine their causes of death, but investigators believe the victims are the tenant, a 35-year-old disabled woman, and her friend, a 61-year-old man, who was visiting the home, according to the OSFM.

The fire started in the dining room, according to the OSFM. Investigators have not yet determined an exact cause, but they have not ruled out unsafe smoking practices, unattended candles or an electrical malfunction.

Deputies could not find working smoke alarms in the home. Anyone who cannot afford a smoke alarm can contact their local fire department or apply HERE to receive a free one.

