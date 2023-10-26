50/50 Thursdays
NOAA: Winter will be warmer than usual for regions of the US this season

The NOAA predicts many parts of the U.S. will see warmer weather this winter.
The NOAA predicts many parts of the U.S. will see warmer weather this winter.(Pexels | Pexels)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
(Gray News) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its winter outlook for the 2023-2024 season.

According to the U.S. Winter Outlook, the longer-lasting El Niño will have significant effects on most regions of the country. The term El Niño refers to the warming of the ocean’s surface in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, according to the United States Geological Survey.

El Niño is heading into the winter months for the first time in four years. According to the NOAA, this will create temperatures warmer than usual in the northern region of the continental U.S.

The locations most likely to see warmer-than-average conditions include Alaska, the Pacific Northwest and northern New England.

The southern regions of the country will also be affected, with the southeastern regions including the Gulf Coast, lower mid-Atlantic, and Southeast seeing conditions that are wetter than average. These conditions may even reach the southwestern parts of the U.S.

The NOAA reports most of these summer regions have been in periods of drought and the wet conditions may help alleviate those droughts.

Meanwhile, drought conditions are expected to persist in other locations.

The NOAA said drier-than-average conditions are expected in parts of the northern Rockies and central Great Lakes regions.

For more information on the weather conditions expected for December through February 2024, you can read the NOAA’s report on its website.

