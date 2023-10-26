50/50 Thursdays
New state law regulating vape products to affect SWLA businesses

By Devon Distefano
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fewer vape products may be on the shelves in the coming weeks because of a new state law that seeks to regulate nicotine products.

The new law will go into effect Nov. 1, requiring every vapor product manufacturer to register their products with the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

A product can not be legally sold in the state if it is not approved.

“Every store will take about a 30, 40% hit. It will impact us not only through sales but also through payroll, keeping up with our expenses, different things like that will definitely affect business in a worse way than we could imagine,” Lit Vape and Smoke Owner Bilal Wardariya said.

The legislation stemmed from a bill to increase the vape tax, which tripled this year, but Wardariya said limiting the usage of vapes is taking it too far.

“I think this vape ban negatively impacts the state in many different ways, not just people, but the state itself because we give so much tax revenue. As a whole, I’d like to see this thing get resolved and hopefully, we can still sell and keep the same process we’ve been having for many many years,” he said.

Other vape shops in the area agree that it will affect business but believe the state and customers will suffer as well.

“We pay thousands of dollars in taxes between all of our stores, so they’re going to lose that, and it affects our customers because a lot of them genuinely need this to stop smoking cigarettes and stuff,” Smoke 360 Manager Joshua Snyder said.

For the products to be considered by the ATC, a $100 application fee per product is required as well as approval by the FDA. A list of those approved will be released on Nov. 1.

