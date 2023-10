LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department is currently working to extinguish a house fire in the 2000 block of Mill Street in Lake Charles, as of 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials with the fire department said the call came in at 3:14 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.