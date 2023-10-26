McNeese students covered in mud for Oozeball tournament

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The excitement continues at McNeese State University as homecoming week is in full swing.

The university hosted one of its most exciting events Wednesday evening.

Oozeball is a homecoming tradition for the school. It’s like volleyball except a little messier. The game is played in the mud.

“It’s Southwest Louisiana you know so we’re just bread different,” student spectator Amber Sander said.

Each team can have up to six players, and two players must be female.

“We require two females on the court at all times because guys get very dominate in volleyball, they’re some of the best I have met,” Kayla Warner said. “Pretty much, they pay a $50 fee and so far we have 21 teams registered.”

Warner is a McNeese senior and the fall director of the Student Life Coalition. She told 7News that setting up for this event has been no small task, the courts themselves taking days to come together.

“You order a lot of sand, a lot of dirt,” she said. “It’s very expensive, which I didn’t know until recently. Sand, dirt, you’re bagging them, you’re getting nice and muddy. We’re using a lot of water today, we got on a tractor and ran across the course so it’s pretty interesting.”

Though the games are all in good fun, there’s some fierce competition with a big prize on the line.

“Well they showed me how much money is on the line, and I said absolutely we’re going to win the whole thing,” player Payton Foreman said.

A $500 prize could certainly be enough to persuade some college kids to an afternoon of getting dirty.

“We’re here to win,” player Pavel Karaus said. “We made a team of just all-star players. That we know from around South Beach and the intermural volleyball. So it’s an all-star team, we should win.”

For more information on McNeese Pokechella Homecoming events, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.