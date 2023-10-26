50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese homecoming parade rolls down Ryan Street

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese State University homecoming parade rolled down Ryan Street tonight, bringing the Cowboy spirit through the streets of Lake Charles.

Homecoming festivities are continuing despite today’s announcement that McNeese will not play its homecoming game against Northwestern State.

Northwestern canceled the remainder of its football season following the death of Demons player Ronnie Caldwell. Head Coach Brad Laird also announced his resignation today.

McNeese’s Cowboy Block Party featuring LA Roxx is still on for 7 Friday night at the Alumni Pavilion. Entry will be free.

The presentation of the Homecoming Court, Senior Day and Teacher Appreciation will be pushed to Nov. 11, when the Cowboys host Houston Christian in their home finale.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
14 District Court Div. F & 14th District Court Div C
CALCASIEU: New sheriff; Sulphur Home Rule Charter fails

Latest News

Judge rules evidence in drug case unlawfully obtained
Judge rules evidence in drug case unlawfully obtained
Second victim dies as a result of Carlyss shooting
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm this weekend, but chilly weather is not far ahead
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Jeff Davis Parish hosts their 2nd annual Special Olympics
Jeff Davis Parish hosts their 2nd annual Special Olympics - clipped version