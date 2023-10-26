McNeese homecoming parade rolls down Ryan Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese State University homecoming parade rolled down Ryan Street tonight, bringing the Cowboy spirit through the streets of Lake Charles.

Homecoming festivities are continuing despite today’s announcement that McNeese will not play its homecoming game against Northwestern State.

Northwestern canceled the remainder of its football season following the death of Demons player Ronnie Caldwell. Head Coach Brad Laird also announced his resignation today.

McNeese’s Cowboy Block Party featuring LA Roxx is still on for 7 Friday night at the Alumni Pavilion. Entry will be free.

The presentation of the Homecoming Court, Senior Day and Teacher Appreciation will be pushed to Nov. 11, when the Cowboys host Houston Christian in their home finale.

