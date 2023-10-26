LEGAL CORNER: Are dentists required to provide dental records upon a patient’s request?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: My mom recently passed. My brother, who is mentally disabled, and I are the only heirs. Now, I must take responsibility for him and his care. There is an account with a significant sum of money in it that is “payable upon death.” Do I have to file a succession to access these funds?

ANSWER: No you do not have to file a succession to access the funds if: Upon the death of your mother, who has deposited the money in any account, and provided an affidavit in authentic form, meaning notarized in the presence of two witnesses, stating the name(s) of the beneficiaries, which gives evidence of her intention that upon her death, who the funds shall belong to, then the bank or any other institution may pay the deposit, together with the dividends or interest accruing thereto, to the named beneficiaries for whom the deposit was made. The association may conclusively rely on this affidavit for the disbursal of funds upon receiving a death certificate.

Also, the title of such an account must include the terms “in trust for”, “as trustee for”, or “payable on death to”. Such beneficiaries must be specifically named in the deposit account records of the bank. Each beneficiary shall be deemed equal, unless otherwise stated in the records. As always, read the bank’s requirements to access the funds and if needed, speak with an Attorney. (LA R.S. 6:766.1)

QUESTIONS: Are dentists required when requested by the patient, to provide a copy of their dental records when leaving for another dentist?

ANSWER: Yes, they are. Each health care provider shall furnish each patient, upon request of the patient, a copy of any information related in any way to the patient that the provider has transmitted to any company, or any public or private agency, or any person. Someone representing the patient shall have a right to obtain a copy of the entirety of the records in the form by which they are generated, except microfilm, upon furnishing a signed authorization and paying a fee associated with the copying of the record.

A healthcare provider may deny access to a record if the healthcare provider reasonably concludes that knowledge of the information contained in the record would be injurious to the health or welfare of the patient or could reasonably be expected to endanger the life or safety of any other person.

This law provides information on how to make the request, that is, by certified mail and the time frame in which the provider has to respond as well as how to proceed if your request is denied. Again, always speak with an Attorney for guidance. (LA R.S. 40:1165.1)

