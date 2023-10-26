Lake Charles shelter raising awareness of domestic violence

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and according to a National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people are physically abused by their partners every minute in the United States.

“From a young age, you know, I got married at 18 and he was extremely jealous, and it got worse. We had three kids together, but he just got more violent and more violent before I got away from him and moved to Louisiana,” Kathy Manuel said.

Manuel experienced domestic violence firsthand, and now she’s helping others as executive director of Oasis A Safe Haven. The organization provides services across Southwest Louisiana to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

“Law enforcement has responded in Calcasieu Parish to over 1,600 domestic violence cases last year just in Calcasieu Parish,“ Manuel said.

While the majority of those they help are women, domestic violence knows no boundaries. Wictims are of any race, religion and gender.

“Men come in, they get restraining orders. I have put men in safe shelters before while they are able to get their locks changed and things like that for their safety,” Manuel said.

Manuel explained that domestic violence is not limited to physical abuse.

“A lot of people don’t understand the power and control part of it. You may never get hit, but you may actually be belittled on a regular basis, talked down to, controlled by what you can and cannot do. You may not be able to go see who you want to see or talk to who you want to talk to,” she said.

If you know someone who is experiencing domestic violence, Manuel said in her experience, it must be the individual’s choice to leave.

“You can’t make someone leave a situation. They will go right back so they’ve got to decide that that’s enough,” Manuel said.

However, support for these victims is incredibly important. It’s why Manuel and everyone at Oasis go to work every day.

Southwest Louisiana Domestic Violence Resources:

Lake Charles: https://oasisasafehaven.org/, https://www.facebook.com/OasisASafeHaven/

Jennings: https://jeffdaviscada.com/

DeRidder: https://www.facebook.com/junenjenkinswomensshelter/

